4 Wounded in Rare Shooting in Hong Kong

At least four people were shot and wounded in Hong Kong in a crime that rarely occurs in the Chinese-held territory.

Two of the victims suffered head wounds in the shooting, which happened Tuesday in Quarry Bay Park in eastern Hong Kong. The victims included two men and two women.

Police arrested a female suspect just hours later in a nearby shopping mall. Local news reports say the victims were related and involved in a family dispute.

Firearms are highly regulated in the semi-autonomous territory, which is generally considered one of the safest locations in the world.