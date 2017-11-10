Fourth Cache of Kennedy Assassination Records Released

The U.S. federal government has released more than 13,000 records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

It was the fourth release this year.

Most of the collection comprising about 5 million pages of records has been released to the public, but some documents have been withheld over the years to protect individuals, intelligence sources and methods, and national security.

President Donald Trump ordered the release of all of the JFK documents on October 27, one day after nearly 3,000 records were released.

The latest documents are being released according to a law signed by President George H.W. Bush on Oct. 26, 1992, which required all records related to the assassination be released within 25 years.

Government agencies have until March to tell the National Archives why any part of the records should still be redacted.