Suspect in Paris Attacks Released Under Judicial Supervision

  • Associated Press
Lawyer for the accused, Sven Mary, right, attends the trial of Salah Abdeslam and Sofiane Ayari, at the Brussels justice palace in Brussels, April 23, 2018.
PARIS — 

French prosecutors say that a suspect in the November 2015 extremist attacks in Paris has been released and placed under judicial supervision in Belgium.

The Paris prosecutors' office said Tuesday that Ali Oulkadi, a French national living in Belgium who allegedly drove the sole survivor of the group of assailants, Salah Abdeslam, in Brussels the day after the attacks, was released Monday.

In this courtroom sketch, Salah Abdeslam, center, sits between two police officers during his trial at the Brussels Justice Palace in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 5, 2018.
Oulkadi must stay in Belgium, be home at certain hours and regularly report to local police.

He is banned from going to certain places, establishing contact with a list of individuals and possessing a weapon.

Abdeslam had agreed to answer questions about Oulkadi at a joint hearing in March.

The Paris attacks on Nov. 13, 2015, killed 130 people.

