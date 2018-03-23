1 Dead in Southern France Hostage Situation

At least one person is believed to have been killed Friday after a gunman claiming allegiance to the Islamic State militant group fired shots in a supermarket during an apparent hostage situation in the southwestern French town of Trebes.

"We unfortunately presume one person has been killed, but we cannot bring a doctor on site to check," said regional police chief Jean-valery Letterman.



Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said investigators are treating the situation as a terrorist act.

National police said law enforcement authorities had surrounded the suspect at the supermarket and may have taken hostages.