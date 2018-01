French police said Thursday some of the jewels stolen from the upscale Ritz Hotel in Paris have been found, while authorities were still searching for two suspects involved in the robbery.

A group of five people carried out the crime Wednesday, smashing display cases and grabbing an estimated $5 million worth of jewelry.

Police arrested three suspects shortly after the robbery.

One of the suspects still on the loose left the scene on a motorcycle and later dropped a bag containing jewels.