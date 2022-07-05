France Repatriates Mothers, Children from Syria

France said Tuesday it repatriated 35 children and 16 mothers from camps in northeastern Syria.

A French foreign ministry statement said the children were given over to child welfare services and would be give medical monitoring.

The ministry said the mothers will face judicial proceedings.

Human rights groups and the U.S.-led coalition combatting the Islamic State group have urged countries to repatriate their nationals who either went to Islamic State territory to join the militant group’s fight or were born there during the conflict.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.