France Reveals New African Strategy

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to deliver an address Monday revealing France’s new African strategy.

Later in the week, the French leader travels to Gabon, Angola, the Republic of Congo and Congo.

Macron’s visit to Africa comes as many nations there have expressed an anti-France sentiment that has included street protests in some West and North African countries.

France is also finding that its long economic ties with Africa are starting to fray as Russia, China and Turkey make inroads.

In addition, Mali has replaced the French troops stationed there with Russian military contractors, something France would not like to see replicated.

The French leader will also attend a forest-themed climate summit in Gabon.