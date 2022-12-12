France to Offer Free Condoms for Those 25 and Younger

French President Emmanuel Macron says free condoms will be available in pharmacies for any adult up to the age of 25 starting next year.

The new measure comes as the rate of sexually transmitted diseases and inflation are both on the rise in France.

Originally, Macron announced that the condoms would be available to people between the ages of 18 to 25, but he was challenged on social media about not making the condoms available to minors and he decided to expand the program to anyone up to the age of 25.

Girls and women already receive free birth control in France.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press.