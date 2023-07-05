France Urged to Tackle Racism in Policing

As the weeklong unrest in France subsides, the United Nations and several other international human rights organizations have called on the French government to reform its police forces and stop their controversial racial profiling practice.

“The government should take urgent action to reform the system of police stops,” six human rights organizations including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and discrimination in law enforcement,” said Ravina Shamdasani, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The calls were reiterated in the aftermath of the June 27 fatal shooting of Nahel Merzouk, 17, a French youth of Algerian descent, by a police officer outside Paris. The incident sparked widespread protests in nearly 200 cities and towns across France over the past week.

“Nahel’s killing is another example of the effects of systemic racism,” Amnesty International has said.

French authorities have defended the police, saying racism has no place in their ranks.

"Any accusation of racism or systemic discrimination in the police force in France is totally unfounded," France’s foreign ministry said in a statement last week.

Bruno Le Maire, France’s economy minister, said on Tuesday that it is “unacceptable” to say French police are racist.

The French government deployed 45,000 police officers to restore calm. More than 3,400 people have been arrested for various crimes, chiefly physical assault and vandalism. Businesses in France have suffered more than $1 billion in losses caused during the protests, according to a French business association.

The controversy surrounding racial profiling by the French police is not new, with critics decrying the use of generalizations based on race, ethnicity, religion and national origin as a discriminatory practice. Despite being illegal in France and facing legal challenges, the practice has persisted through a lack of executive action, according to human rights groups.

“These practices are not only illegal under French and international human rights law, but they are above all violent, humiliating and degrading, and make those who experience them feel like second-class citizens,” read the statement from the six human rights organizations.

In addition to deploying massive police forces to control the situation, the French government has reportedly considered banning access to social media to prevent organized rioting and violence.

"We have to think about the social networks, about the bans we'll have to put in place. When things get out of control, we might need to be able to regulate or cut them off," French President Emmanuel Macron was quoted saying in a meeting on Tuesday.

The French government’s response has also been criticized by some as both heavy-handed and ineffective.

While human rights groups call for addressing systemic and institutional racism, some French politicians have demanded tougher actions against the rioters.