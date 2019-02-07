Accessibility links

Frank Robinson, Baseball's First Black Manager, Dies at 83   

  • VOA News
Hall of Fame player and Major League Baseball's first black manager Frank Robinson accepts the inaugural George Washington University Jackie Robinson Society Community Recognition Award for his contributions to baseball Thursday, April 12, 2007.

Legendary baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the first black manager in the U.S. major leagues, died Thursday in Los Angeles at 83.

He had been suffering from bone cancer and was in hospice care at his home.

Even if he had not become baseball's first African-American manager, Robinson's feats on the playing field would have been enough to earn him a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Outfielder Frank Robinson of the Baltimore Orioles poses for photo in 1967.
During his career as an outfielder for the Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, California Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers, Robinson hit 586 home runs, played in 14 All-Star games, helped lead the Orioles to three straight World Series, and was an outstanding and aggressive fielder.

He was named Rookie of the Year during his first season in 1956 playing for the Reds.

Roger Maris of the N.Y Yankees and Frank Robinson of the Cincinnati Reds pose before an exhibition game in Tampa, Florida, March 26, 1962. Maris was voted the MVP in the American League and Frank Robinson received the National League’s award.
Robinson is the only player in major league history to win the Most Valuable Player award in both the American and National leagues.

He made history in 1975 when the Cleveland Indians hired him as a player-manager, the first black manager in the major leagues. He made an impressive debut, hitting a home run on the first day.

He later managed the Orioles, Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Montreal Expos, and Washington Nationals. He was named Manager of the Year in 1989 when he was with the Orioles.

Robinson worked as a baseball executive after retiring as a manager in 2006.

This May 19, 1966, file photo shows Baltimore Orioles' Frank Robinson at bat.
