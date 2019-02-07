Frank Robinson, Baseball's First Black Manager, Dies at 83   

Legendary baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the first black manager in the U.S. major leagues, died Thursday in Los Angeles at 83.



He had been suffering from bone cancer and was in hospice care at his home.



Even if he had not become baseball's first African-American manager, Robinson's feats on the playing field would have been enough to earn him a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

During his career as an outfielder for the Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, California Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers, Robinson hit 586 home runs, played in 14 All-Star games, helped lead the Orioles to three straight World Series, and was an outstanding and aggressive fielder.



He was named Rookie of the Year during his first season in 1956 playing for the Reds.

Robinson is the only player in major league history to win the Most Valuable Player award in both the American and National leagues.



He made history in 1975 when the Cleveland Indians hired him as a player-manager, the first black manager in the major leagues. He made an impressive debut, hitting a home run on the first day.



He later managed the Orioles, Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Montreal Expos, and Washington Nationals. He was named Manager of the Year in 1989 when he was with the Orioles.



Robinson worked as a baseball executive after retiring as a manager in 2006.