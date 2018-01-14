French Dairy Recalls Infant Milk from 83 Countries

More than 12 million boxes of French baby milk products are being recalled from 83 countries for suspected salmonella contamination.



The recall includes Lactalis' Picot, Milumel and Taranis brands.



The head of the French dairy Lactalis on Sunday confirmed that its products are being recalled from countries across Europe, Africa, Latin America and Asia after salmonella was discovered at one of its plants last month. The United States, Britain and Australia were not affected.



Emmanuel Besnier told weekly newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that his family company, one of the world's biggest dairies, would pay damages to "every family which has suffered a prejudice."



The paper said 35 babies were diagnosed with salmonella in France, one in Spain and a possible case in Greece.



Salmonella can cause severe diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting and severe dehydration. It can be life-threatening, especially in young children.



Lactalis officials have said they believe the contamination was caused by renovation work at their Celia factory in Craon, in northwest France.



France's agriculture minister said products from the factory will be banned indefinitely during the investigation.

