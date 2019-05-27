French Police Arrest Suspect in Last Week’s Explosion in Lyon

Police in France have arrested a suspect in connection with the last week’s bomb blast in the city of Lyon that injured 13 people.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner announced the development on Twitter Monday without giving further details.

The Paris prosecutor's office which handles all terrorist investigations in France, issued a statement later confirming that a 24-year-old man was arrested in Lyon and placed in custody.

He had been the target of an extensive police manhunt since Friday night when a homemade explosive device filled with screws and ball bearings was placed outside the store of a popular bakery chain in the historic center of Lyon.

Security camera footage showed a partially masked suspect wheeling a bicycle to the scene, before leaving the bag in front of the store.

Police circulated photos of the footage on Twitter, leading to "several dozen" leads.

Eight women, four men and a 10-year-old girl, were wounded in the blast, but none of the victims were in life-threatening condition, according to French authorities.