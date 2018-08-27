Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

French President Announces New Push for EU Defense

  • Associated Press
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during the last cabinet meeting before the government goes on holidays at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Aug, 3, 2018.

PARIS — 

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a new push for European defense project, saying the continent's security shouldn't rely on the U.S.

In a speech to French ambassadors in Paris on Monday, Macron said "it's up to us" to guarantee Europe's security and therefore its sovereignty.

He said discussions on defense cooperation should include all European countries and Russia, on condition progress is made with Moscow on Ukraine.

Macron was making a speech aimed at setting the road map of French diplomacy for the year to come.

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG