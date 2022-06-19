Accessibility links

French Voters Cast Ballots in Legislative Runoff   

This photograph taken on June 19, 2022, shows a French electoral card in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France, during the second round of French legislative elections.
NEUILLY PLAISANCE, FRANCE — 

France voted Sunday in the second-round runoff of legislative elections that saw a new left-wing alliance threatening President Emmanuel Macron’s majority in the National Assembly, the lower house of the country’s Parliament.

Voters trickled out of Neuilly Plaisance’s city hall, shopping carts in tow. After casting their ballots, their next stops were the bakery and Sunday market to finish their errands.

Voters Sunday at city hall in Neuilly Plaisance, outside Paris, June 19, 2022. (Lisa Bryant/VOA)
Gregory, an electrician in this eastern Paris suburb, had cast his ballot for France’s new leftist coalition, known as NUPES. He said French President Emmanuel Macron is breaking everything the country has worked for when it comes to social and environmental issues.

Pre-vote polls suggested Macron’s centrist alliance, Ensemble, or Together, would earn the largest share of votes — but not necessarily a ruling majority. The NUPES was hoping for an upset victory that would force Macron to pick its leader, far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, as prime minister.

Michelle, another Neuilly Plaisance voter, said she believes that scenario would be a disaster. Certainly not the NUPES, she said. If they win, France will be in a mess.

Posters at Neuilly Plaisance polling station featuring the local centirist and leftist candidates for France's National Assembly, or lower house. (Lisa Bryant/VOA)
Retiree Raymond offered a similar reaction. He said he doubts the feasibility of programs pushed by the leftist coalition. "Where’s the money to pay for them?" he asked.

Macron won a second term against his far-right rival Marine Le Pen just two months ago. But the abstention rate was high, and many French are underwhelmed by their president. Some criticized Macron for not campaigning enough for this crucial parliamentary vote, where this time his main rival was the far left.

France's President Emmanuel Macron (C) speaks to children while officials including Pas-de-Calais' deputy Robert Therry (R) look on as he arrives to vote in the second stage of French parliamentary elections at a polling station in Le Touquet, June 19, 20
These elections for the powerful National Assembly, or lower house of Parliament, will be critical in determining whether Macron can push through fiscal and retirement reforms that mark his second term agenda. The NUPES coalition has vowed to block them and enact tougher environmental policies.

Like the April presidential elections, these legislative elections have also been marked by high voter abstention.

