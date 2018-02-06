Trump Would Welcome Government Shutdown If Immigration Not Resolved

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would welcome another federal government shutdown if Congress cannot agree on stiffer immigration restrictions.

"If we don't change the legislation, if we don't get rid of these loopholes where killers are allowed to come into our country and continue to kill ... if we don't change it, let's have a shutdown," Trump told a law enforcement panel at the White House that was discussing the violence carried out by the Hispanic criminal gang Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS-13.

"I'd love to see a shutdown if we don't get this stuff taken care of," Trump said.

Trump's call for a possible government shutdown came even as the U.S. House of Representatives passed a short-term spending measure Tuesday night and Senate leaders were closing in on a larger, long-term pact.

The current short-term spending plan for all government agencies expires at midnight Thursday. There was a three-day partial government shutdown in mid-January, the country's first since 2013, that also revolved around contentious immigration issues.

"The president is not advocating for the shutdown, that's the fault of the Democrats not doing their job," White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during a press briefing a short time later. "The president wants a long-term deal, and he wants a deal on immigration. And we hope that Democrats will come to the table and get those things done."

In a statement that followed, the White House said it would support a stopgap funding bill that would keep the government open through March 23 and give lawmakers more time to hammer out an immigration agreement.

On Capitol Hill

Lawmakers had been reported to be close to an agreement on a long-term budget deal that would increase spending by $300 billion over the next two years, with about half for national defense programs and an equal amount for an array of domestic programs. However, the agreement does not include either an immigration plan or a solution for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients —undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

The president has said he supports a path to citizenship for 1.8 million youth eligible for DACA, an Obama administration program that Trump set for termination. A White House blueprint for immigration reform also calls for funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a reduction in legal immigration to the United States, and prioritizing newcomers with advanced work skills.

After meeting with his Republican caucus Tuesday, Senator Mitch McConnell reiterated his commitment to a full floor debate but did not say whether Trump's immigration blueprint would serve as a starting point, or whether the chamber would consider a more limited bipartisan proposal addressing DACA and border security.

"There's no secret plan here to try to push this in any direction. The Senate's going to work its will," the majority leader said.

But on the House side, Speaker Paul Ryan said his chamber would only consider a bill that the president supports.

"So, we put it this way — President Trump made a very serious and sincere offer of goodwill with the reforms that he sent to the hill. That is what we should be working off of, those are the bipartisan negotiations that the majority leader is conducting on our behalf. So, we're not going to bring immigration legislation through that the president doesn't support."

White House lobbies

The Trump administration was in full lobbying mode Tuesday, pushing its immigration views in a televised meeting and on Twitter.

On Capitol Hill, White House chief of staff John Kelly ended discussion of a temporary fix for DACA.

"There are 690,000 official DACA registrants, and the president sent over what amounts to be two-and-a-half times that number, to 1.8 million," Kelly told reporters. "The difference between 690 and 1.8 million were the people that some would say were too afraid to sign up, others would say were too lazy to get off their asses."

Trump weighed in on the subject multiple times via Twitter during the last two days.

Later Tuesday, Trump planned to sign an order creating the National Vetting Center to check for security concerns about immigrants and visitors entering the United States.