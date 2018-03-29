Funeral for Unarmed African-American Man Shot Dead by Police in California Planned Thursday

The funeral for an unarmed African-American man who was killed by police in western city of Sacramento, California will be held Thursday.

Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton is expected to deliver the eulogy.

Twenty-two-year-old Stephon Clark was shot dead on March 18 by two officers who were responding to a night-time phone call about a man breaking car windows and a glass door. The officers encountered Clark in his grandparents back yard and shot him to death, firing 20 bullets. Clark did not have a weapon. A cell phone was found nearby.

The police killing of the unarmed African-American person has sparked protests and reignited debate over police brutality against African-Americans.

Clark's killing has prompted activists to demand greater independence in the investigation and some have called for the officers to be charged with crimes.

The California attorney general's office joined the investigation Wednesday to provide independent oversight.

The announcement was made by Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, who said the partnership with the attorney general's office is intended to "build faith and confidence" in the probe.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said his office would ensure the probe would be "based on the facts and the law, nothing less, nothing more."