G-20 Ministers: Trade, Political Tensions Put Growth at Risk

"Heightened trade and geopolitical tensions" are putting global economic growth at risk, G-20 finance ministers said after two days of meetings in Buenos Aires on Sunday.

In their final communique, the Group of 20 ministers stressed the need to "step up dialogue and actions to mitigate risks and enhance confidence."

The ministers, representing industrial and emerging-market nations, described the overall world economic growth as "robust," but expressed concerns over what they call the increased risks of the "short and medium term."

They did not mention the United States by name in their closing statement. But some decried President Donald Trump's tough trade rhetoric and tariffs on Chinese and European imports.

European Union finance chief Pierre Moscovici urged the U.S. to act like allies, not foes. French finance minister Bruno Le Marie accused Trump of creating a "survival of the fittest" trade mentality and called on Washington to "de-escalate."

Trump has imposed tariffs on imports of European steel (25 percent) and aluminum (10 percent) while also slapping billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese goods and threatening more.

He has also accused China and the EU of keeping their interests rates and currencies low, damaging the U.S. dollar on the world market.