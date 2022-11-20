Accessibility links

G7 Calls for 'Significant' UN Response to North Korea Missile Launches 

FILE - The North Korean government shows the test-firing of a missile at Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Nov. 18, 2022. Photo released Nov. 19, 2022.
Rome — 

The United Nations' Security Council needs to take "significant measures" in response to the latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch by North Korea, foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G-7) major industrialized nations said on Sunday.

The Security Council is set to discuss North Korea in a meeting on Monday at the request of the United States, following the latest in a series of missile test launches this year.

"[North Korea's] actions demand a united and robust response by the international community," the ministers of the United States, Japan, Canada, Germany, Britain, France and Italy said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and his daughter inspect what it says a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile at Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang, Nov. 18, 2022. Photo provided by the North Korean government, Nov. 1, 2022.
Pyongyang tested on Friday a ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland shortly after warning of "fiercer military responses" to Washington beefing up its security presence in the region.

The G-7 statement said Friday's test was a "reckless act" and "another blatant violation" of U.N. resolutions.

"The unprecedented series of unlawful ballistic missile launches conducted by [North Korea] in 2022... pose a serious threat to regional and international peace and security," the G-7 statement said, adding that the country "cannot and will never have the status of a nuclear-weapon state."

