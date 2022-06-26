G7 Leaders Meet in Germany

Germany welcomes the leaders of the G-7 wealthy democracies Sunday.

The summit for the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States is being held in a castle in the Bavarian Alps.

The three-day meeting is being held in the shadow of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Political analysts say the G-7 leaders are expected to present unanimous support for Ukraine in its battle with Russia.

"The summit must send not only the message that NATO and the G-7 are more united than ever,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told German parliament recently, “but also that the democracies of the world stand together against [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's imperialism just as they do in the fight against hunger and poverty.”

The sanctions placed on Russia have sparked a spike in global food and energy prices.

After the G-7 summit, the world leaders will travel to Madrid for a NATO summit.

Some information for this report came from Reuters and AFP.