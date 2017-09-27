Garth Brooks' Autobiography to Span 5 Books

Garth Brooks is taking a long look back at his life and career in an autobiography that will span five books, the first of which will be released in November.

The country music superstar announced Wednesday that The Anthology Part 1: The First Five Years goes on sale Nov. 14. It promises ``all the secrets, details, origins, true stories an insider would get.''

Some of those stories include background on some of Brooks' early hits, including The Thunder Rolls, Friends in Low Places and The Dance.

The book comes with five CDs containing 52 total songs, including 19 new, unreleased or demo versions.

This is the first book authored by Brooks.