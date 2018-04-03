Gay Dating App Grindr to Stop Sharing HIV Status

The gay dating app Grindr will stop sharing its users' HIV status with analytics companies.

Chief security officer Bryce Case told BuzzFeed News on Monday that the company had decided to stop the sharing of such information in order to allay people's fears.

Analytics firms Localytics and Apptimize were paid to test and monitor how the app was being used. Grindr said the firms were under "strict contractual terms that provide for the highest level of confidentiality,'' and that data that might include location or information from HIV status fields were "always transmitted securely with encryption.''

Grindr said it was important to remember that it is a public forum and that users have the option to post information about their HIV status and date when last tested. It said its users should carefully consider what information they list in their profiles.