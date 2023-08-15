Georgia Grand Jury Indicts Trump in Election Probe

A grand jury in the U.S. state of Georgia has indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others in connection with efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

The 13 charges unsealed against Trump late Monday include racketeering, violating his oath of office, conspiracies to commit forgery and file false documents, and other offenses.

Among those charged along with Trump were former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

The former president’s campaign did not wait for the charges to be unsealed before issuing a statement accusing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of being a “rabid partisan” and timing the investigation of Trump’s actions “to try and maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign.”

After a 2½-year investigation, Willis called witnesses before a grand jury in Atlanta earlier Monday to hear evidence of how Trump allegedly illegally attempted to upend his narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden in Georgia, a pivotal battleground election state.

Willis has focused her investigation on Trump and a dozen or more of his political allies. The case against Trump stems broadly from his taped phone call in early 2021 to state election officials soliciting them to “find” him 11,780 votes, one more than Biden’s margin of victory.

On his Truth Social media site Monday, Trump said, “Would someone please tell the Fulton County grand jury that I did not tamper with the election. The people that tampered with it were the ones that rigged it, and sadly, phoney [sic] Fani Willis, who has shockingly allowed Atlanta to become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the world, has no interest in seeing the massive amount of evidence available, or finding out who these people that committed this crime are.”

Georgia was one of several states where Trump narrowly lost and unsuccessfully sought to reverse the result, even as dozens of judges ruled against his election fraud claims.

To this day, he falsely contends that election irregularities cost him another term in the White House, though he leads the contest among Republican voters for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination by a wide margin.

Trump has also been indicted in two federal cases and one in New York state.

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith accused Trump in a four-count indictment of scheming with six unnamed co-conspirators to illegally upend his national reelection loss.

Smith also accused Trump in Florida of illegally hoarding highly classified national security documents as he left the White House in early 2021.