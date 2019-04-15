Accessibility links

Georgia O'Keeffe Museum Tackles Visitors' Color Blindness

  • Associated Press
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 1970 file photo, Georgia O'Keeffe stands next to her oil paintings during a press review of 121 paintings, watercolors, and drawings on exhibit at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York.

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO — 

The vibrant colors and hues in Georgia O'Keeffe's paintings soon will be on full display for color blind visitors.

The Santa Fe museum announced Monday it's teaming up with California-based EnChroma to expand the gallery experience through special glasses.

A Tate Modern representative poses for photographs next to "Jimson Weed/White Flower No.1" by American artist Georgia O'Keeffe at a press launch for her retrospective exhibition of over 100 works at the Tate Modern gallery in London, July 4, 2016.

Starting May 3, visitors with red-green color blindness can borrow glasses to see O'Keeffe's work in the way that she intended.

One of the museum's curators, Katrina Stacy, says O'Keeffe in her later years developed visual impairment from macular degeneration and turned her attention to sculpture.

Stacy says the project with EnChroma has ties to that part of the artist's story.

EnChroma co-founder Andrew Schmeder says O'Keeffe juxtaposed colors from nature in ways that evoked emotion and seeing that relationship between colors has been challenging for people with color blindness.

