Geraint Thomas Wins Tour de France Title

Geraint Thomas of Wales won his first Tour de France title on Sunday, finishing a full minute, 51 seconds over second-place finisher Tom Dumoulin.

Thomas had been a support rider on Team Sky, before becoming the winner of the grueling sporting event, the first Welshman to do so.

Thomas' teammate, four-time champion Chris Froome, finished third, more than 2 minutes behind him.

"The dream was always to participate, and that dream came true 11 years ago," Thomas said. "Now, up here, being in the yellow jersey in front of all of you [the crowd] is just... wow."

The 32-year-old began his career in track cycling, helping Britain win gold medals in team pursuit at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics before turning his attention to road racing.

Among the other Tour de France awards: Peter Sagan won the green jersey for earning the most points in the tour, Julian Alaphilippe was crowned King of the Mountains, and Pierre Latour named best young rider.

Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff with UAE Team Emirates won the last stage in a sprint finish, narrowly beating John Degenkolb and Arnaud Demare.