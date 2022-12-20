German Court Convicts Former Nazi Camp Secretary

A court in Germany convicted a 97-year-old woman Tuesday for her role in the murder of more than 10,000 people at the Stutthof Nazi concentration camp during World War II.

The Itzehoe state court sentenced Irmgard Furchner to a two-year suspended sentence, according to German media.

She was accused of aiding and abetting leaders of the camp in the systematic killing of people imprisoned between 1943 and 1945.

Defense lawyers argued the prosecution’s evidence did not prove beyond doubt that Furchner knew about the killings. In a closing statement, she said she was sorry and regretted being at Stuffhof.

An estimated 65,000 people died at the camp near Gdansk in present-day Poland.

The trial could be one of the last in Germany for World War II crimes.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.