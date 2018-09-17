Accessibility links

German Government Concerned for Health of Pussy Riot Member

  • Associated Press
Anti-Kremlin activist Pyotr Verzilov who lost his sight, hearing and ability to walk in a suspected poisoning last week arrives on a special medical transport plane at Schoenefeld airport in Berlin, Germany September 15, 2018.

BERLIN — 

The German government says it’s concerned about the health of Pyotr Verzilov, a member of Russian protest group Pussy Riot who is being treated in Berlin after falling severely ill.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said Monday the government “hopes he will get better soon and recover fully.”

Fellow activists claim Verzilov, who served a 15-day jail sentence for a pitch protest during the World Cup final, was poisoned.

Adebahr told reporters in Berlin that the foreign ministry was informed in advance of plans for Verzilov to travel to the German capital from Moscow for treatment Saturday. She declined to say whether Foreign Minister Heiko Maas discussed the issue with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov last week.

Berlin’s renowned Charite hospital plans to provide details Tuesday on Verzilov’s health and treatment.

