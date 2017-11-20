Accessibility links

Languages
Europe

German Coalition Talks Fall Apart

  • VOA News
Angela Merkel, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), arrives at the German Parliamentary Society offices before the start of exploratory talks about forming a new coalition government in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 10, 2017.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she will consult Monday with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier after weeks of talks to form a coalition government fell apart with one potential partner withdrawing from the process.

"It is at least a day of deep reflection on how to go forward in Germany," Merkel told reporters. "But I will do everything possible to ensure that this country will be well led through these difficult weeks."

Leader of the German Green Party Cem Ozdemir, left, shake hands with Christian Social Union leader Horst Seehofer, right, while the leaders of the Christian Democratic Union, Angela Merkel, Free Democratic Party, Christian Lindner and Katrin Goering-Eckar
Leader of the German Green Party Cem Ozdemir, left, shake hands with Christian Social Union leader Horst Seehofer, right, while the leaders of the Christian Democratic Union, Angela Merkel, Free Democratic Party, Christian Lindner and Katrin Goering-Eckar

She spoke after the pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP) decided to exit a possible coalition with Merkel's Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, along with the left-leaning Greens.

FDP leader Christian Lindner said his party opted to withdraw rather than compromise its principles and agree to policies it does not completely support.

Christian Lindner, front, chairman of the German Liberal Party (FDP), waves as he receives the applause after his speech during a party's convention in Berlin, Sept. 17, 2017,
Christian Lindner, front, chairman of the German Liberal Party (FDP), waves as he receives the applause after his speech during a party's convention in Berlin, Sept. 17, 2017,

"It is better not to govern than to govern falsely," Lindner said.

The parties have clashed on several issues, including immigration and the environment.

With the failure of the coalition talks, Germany could be headed to new elections. Merkel could still try to form a minority government, or try to convince the Social Democratic Party to change its mind and continue as a junior coalition partner in a new government.

But the Social Democrats have said since a disappointing result in the September election that they would be heading to the opposition.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG