German Politicians' Data Hacked, Posted on Twitter

The private data of hundreds of German politicians, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, has been hacked and posted on Twitter, the government said.

Speaking to reporters Friday during the regular briefing in Berlin, spokeswoman Martina Fietz said: "Personal data and documents belonging to hundreds of politicians and public figures were published on the internet," adding that “the government is taking this incident very seriously."

With regard to Merkel’s office, the initial review has indicated that "no sensitive information or data" had been leaked, Fietz said.

The stolen data, including personal addresses, mobile phone numbers, letters, copies of identity documents, and in some cases even invoices and credit cards, were published on Twitter in December but came to light only this week.

Beyond politicians, celebrities and journalists also were targeted.

The daily Bild newspaper and public broadcaster RBB were the first to break the story.