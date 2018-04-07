Deaths Reported After Vehicle Plows Into Crowd in NW Germany

Police in the northwestern German city of Muenster say a vehicle has driven into a crowd of people, causing multiple injuries and deaths.



Police have tweeted that "there are some deaths and injuries," and they are cautioning against speculation as the situation develops. They are asking locals to avoid the city center.



Reports say the driver has shot himself, but police have not confirmed. Police also have not confirmed that it is an attack, although it resembles other recent terror attacks in Germany and France.



Reuters news service is reporting about 30 injuries.



The incident happened in the old part of the city near a famous 19th century statue of a traveling salesman, known as "Kiepenkerl".

This story was written by VOANEWS.