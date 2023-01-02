Germany Cautions Iranian Critics Against Traveling to Iran

Germany has warned Iranians living in the country who have been critical of the Iranian government to be careful about traveling to Iran.

Thomas Haldenwang, head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, told the Germany Press Agency that for some years the Iranian government has worked to identify critics, and that those people could face serious consequences if they go to Iran.

Haldenwang also said friends or family members of Iran’s critics face the same threats.

He highlighted protests in Germany, such as those that brought tens of thousands of people demonstrating against the Iranian government in Berlin in October, as a possible source for Iranian government agencies to try to identify critics.