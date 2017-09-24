In Photos: Germany Election

Germany's national election Sunday is widely expected to give Chancellor Angela Merkel a historic fourth mandate and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party seats in parliament for the first time in 60 years.
Election posters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Party CDU and Social Democratic Party SPD leader and top candidate Martin Schulz are seen in Hamburg, Sept. 24, 2017.
Head of the anti-migrant Alternative for Germany, or AfD, Frauke Petry casts her vote in the parliament election at a polling station in Leipzig, eastern Germany, Sept. 24, 2017.
Women and men in traditional Bavarian costumes stand at a polling station before casting their vote in Unterwoessen, southern Germany, Sept. 24, 2017.
A woman with a headscarf casts her vote in Berlin, Sept. 24, 2017.