Germany’s train system came to a standstill Friday when railway workers went on strike for eight hours.

EVG, the union representing the state-owned Deutsche Bahn workers, says its members need a raise to counter inflation.

Long distance and regional trains were affected by the strike, which lasted from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The railway strike coincided with a walkout at four major German airports, affecting hundreds of flights. Reuters news agency reports 700 flights were canceled.