Nissan’s Former Chairman Indicted on New Breach of Trust Charges

Japanese prosecutors have indicted jailed former chairman of Nissan Motor Company Carlos Ghosn on a fresh charge of aggravated breach of trust under Japan's Companies Act.

The new charge announced Monday is the fourth against him and comes on the day his detention period had been set to expire.

Ghosn, 65, was initially detained in November on suspicion of conspiring to understate his Nissan income by about 50 percent between 2010 and 2015.

He was released on $9 million bail in early March pending trial and then re-arrested in early April in connection with new allegations that a Nissan subsidiary diverted $2.5 million out of $5 million from an Oman dealership to a Ghosn-owned investment company for his private use.

He has denied all the allegations against him.

Ghosn lawyers have said they will again seek his release on bail.

Earlier Monday, Nissan said it had filed a criminal complaint after determining payments made by Oman dealership had been directed by Ghosn for his personal enrichment.

"Such misconduct is completely unacceptable, and Nissan is requesting appropriately strict penalties," the automaker said in a statement posted on its website.