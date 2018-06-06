Accessibility links

Giuliani: Mueller's Team Trying to Frame Trump

  • Associated Press
FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani talks with reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York.
JERUSALEM — 

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani says special counsel Robert Mueller's team is trying to frame President Trump.

Giuliani, who has been serving as Trump's lawyer amid the Russia scandal, says Wednesday in Israel that Mueller's team includes "13 highly partisan Democrats ... [who] are trying very very hard to frame him to get him in trouble when he hasn't done anything wrong."

Speaking to the Globes capital market conference in Tel Aviv, Giuliani says Trump has the power to pardon himself but won't because he is innocent.

It was the latest in Giuliani's often contradictory comments surrounding the probe into Russia's potential meddling in U.S elections.

Giuliani has become a lightning rod during his tenure on Trump's team, drawing the president's ire for a series of scattershot interviews.

