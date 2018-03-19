Accessibility links

Global Stocks Fall As Concerns Rise Over Trade, Brexit, & Facebook Troubles

  • VOA News
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, March 19, 2018.

Many global stocks were sharply lower in Monday's trading over continuing fears of a trade war, Brexit, an upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, and trouble with Facebook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Standard & Poors-500 were both down more than one and a half percent while the tech-heavy NASDAQ was off more than 2 percent.

European markets also dropped over news of a possible deal for Britain's total exit from the European Union.

President Trump's efforts to raise tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the U.S. are raising concerns of a trade war, and that makes investors nervous.

Also Monday, reports emerged that a data company associated with the Trump campaign and working for tech giant Facebook improperly gained access to information on tens of millions of users.

The price of Facebook shares plummeted 7 percent Monday, shaking up tech stocks in general.

