Golden Globes Expected to be Dominated by Sex Scandal

Expect a sea of black on the red carpet at the Golden Globes Sunday night as women attending have been asked to wear the color in solidarity with the advocacy group Time's Up, an ambitious, sprawling initiative to fight systemic sexual harassment in Hollywood and in workplaces nationwide.



As the entertainment awards season gets under way, the Golden Globes could set the tone for other awards ceremonies, as it is the first major program since Hollywood was hit by its sexual harassment scandals this past year.



In October, The New York Times first broke the Harvey Weinstein story about decades of alleged harassment and abuse at the hands of the Miramax founder. Allegations include rape, though the former studio head has admitted to wrongdoing and sought professional help.



Following these claims and reports, Weinstein was fired from the company, banned from the Producer's Guild of America and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.



Acceptance speeches — and host Seth Meyers' opening monologue — are expected to focus on the issue.



Meyers told The Hollywood Reporter he had spoken to the women in his life about how to address the topic on stage, saying: "We all agreed it's an opportunity to be able to say some things that you wouldn't be able to say in previous years."



Actress and media mogul Oprah Winfrey, nominated for a Golden Globe in 1986 for "The Color Purple," is the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2018, which is given annually to an "individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment." Her acceptance speech is highly anticipated in light of the scandal that has rocked the industry.



Eight actresses will attend the awards with advocates and activists for gender and racial justice.



The advocates who will accompany actresses Michelle Williams, Emma Watson, Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Amy Poehler and Emma Stone issued a joint statement, saying: "Our goal in attending the Golden Globes is to shift the focus back to survivors and on systemic, lasting solutions.



"Time's Up" was announced last week with an open letter signed by hundreds of women in show business, many of them A-listers. The letter also ran as a full-page ad in The New York Times, and in La Opinion, a Spanish-language newspaper.



"The struggle for women to break in, to rise up the ranks and to simply be heard and acknowledged in male-dominated workplaces must end; time's up on this impenetrable monopoly," the letter said. "Each of us will be highlighting legislative, community-level and interpersonal solutions that contribute to ending violence against women in all our communities."



The Hollywood Foreign Press Association hosts the Golden Globes awards, which honors the best in film and television, as well as musicians.



Guillermo del Toro's romantic fantasy "The Shape of Water" leads the film categories with seven nominations this year, and HBO's star-studded drama "Big Little Lies" leads TV with six.