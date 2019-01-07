'Bohemian Rhapsody' Wins Top Nod At Golden Globes

Golden Globes co-host Sandra Oh said she was afraid to take the job of co-hosting this year's show with Andy Samberg, but she took it anyway.

"I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out at his audience and witness this moment of change," Oh said near the top of the show as she looked at the minority nominees in attendance at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

Three films featuring African American cast members were nominated for best dramatic picture this year -- "Black Klansman," "If Beale Street Could Talk" and "Black Panther," along with "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "A Star Is Born." ­

"Bohemian Rhapsody" won and Rami Malek won the best dramatic award for his turn as the music group Queen's front man Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Oh, who was featured in this year's blockbuster film "Crazy Rich Asians" picked up the best performance by an actress in a TV drama prize for her work on BBC America's "Killing Eve."

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association hosts the Golden Globes awards, which honors the best in film and television.

A push for gender equality was also evident Sunday, especially when Regina King said upon accepting the prize for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film "If Beale Street Could Talk" said, "...in the next two years, everything that I produce, I'm making a vow ... that everything that I produce is 50 percent women." The crowd cheered and King challenged "anyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry, in all industries . . do the same."

Christian Bale, who won the best actor in a musical or a comedy film, thanked Satan for helping him with his role as Dick Cheney in the film "Vice."

Mahersala Ali won for his supporting role in the film "Green Book" and the film also won the best screenplay prize.

Lady Gaga was in tears when it was announced she won for co-writing "Shallow'' from "A Star Is Born.'' Gaga accepted the award with co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

She said, "As a woman in music it is really hard to be taken serious as musician and as a songwriter.'' She added that her co-writers "lifted me up, they supported me.''

The FX series "The Americans" about a pair of Russian spies hiding out as husband-and-wife travel agents in the U.S. in the 1980s won the best TV drama Golden Globe Award for its sixth and final year.

Jeff Bridges received the Globes' honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award. In remarks about everything from Michael Cimino to Buckminster Fuller and, of course, to his 'Big Lebowski' character the "Dude," Bridges compared his life to a great game of tag. "We've all been tagged,'' said Bridges. "We're alive.'' He ended by "tagging'' everyone watching. "We can turn this ship in the way we want to go, man,'' said Bridges.

A similar television achievement award was also launched this year, dubbed the Carol Burnett Award. Its first honoree was Burnett, herself. "I'm kind of really gob-smacked by this,'' said Burnett. "Does this mean that I get to accept it every year?''