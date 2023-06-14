Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Sports

Golden Knights Win Stanley Cup

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, center, tries to get a shot past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill, right, as defenseman Alex Pietrangelo helps defend in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals in Las Vegas, June 13, 2023.

The Las Vegas Golden Knights won the National Hockey League’s championship Tuesday with a dominating 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Golden Knights came into the game with a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series and quickly gave their home fans plenty to cheer about as they scored twice in the first period.

Florida responded with a quick goal to start the second period, but that was as close as they would get as they tried in vain to extend their season. Las Vegas scored four more times in the period to take a 6-1 lead and leave little doubt they would be celebrating the first championship in the franchise’s short history.

Members or the Vegas Golden Knights, left, celebrate a goal by right wing Reilly Smith as members of the Florida Panthers stand by during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals in Las Vegas, June 13, 2023.
Members or the Vegas Golden Knights, left, celebrate a goal by right wing Reilly Smith as members of the Florida Panthers stand by during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals in Las Vegas, June 13, 2023.

The Golden Knights first appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals in their first season as an expansion team in 2018, but lost that series to the Washington Capitals.

Veteran winger Mark Stone opened the scoring for Las Vegas, and then added two more goals as he became the first player to score a hat trick in a Stanley Cup Finals game since 1996.

Winger Jonathan Marchessault, who powered Las Vegas with 13 goals and 12 assists during the playoffs, was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy for the most valuable player of the postseason.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG