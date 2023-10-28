Good Samaritans Rescue Fisherman Stranded for Weeks

A fisherman stranded at sea for nearly two weeks has been rescued from from a life raft found floating some 110 kilometers (68 miles) off the West Coast of the United States.

The BBC reports that "good Samaritans" found the man adrift on Thursday, just one day after the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest announced it was abandoning its search. Crews had searched more than 14,000 square miles for the man and his companion, who were due to return to shore October 15.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the other man and the Coast Guard said his disappearance is under investigation.

The BBC reports that the fisherman told his rescuers that he had been alone on the raft for 13 days and had caught a salmon for food after running out of rations.