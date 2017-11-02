Accessibility links

Google, AutoNation Partner on Self-driving Car Program

  • Associated Press
FILE - A Chrysler Pacifica hybrid outfitted with Waymo's suite of sensors and radar is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Google is partnering with AutoNation, the country's largest auto dealership chain, in its push to build a self-driving car. AutoNation said Thursday, Nov. 2, that its dealerships will provide maintenance and repairs for Waymo's self-driving fleet of Chrysler Pacifica vehicles.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA — 

Google is partnering with AutoNation, the country's largest auto dealership chain, in its push to build a self-driving car.

AutoNation said Thursday that its dealerships will provide maintenance and repairs for Waymo's self-driving fleet of Chrysler Pacifica vehicles. The agreement will include additional models when Waymo brings them on line.

Terms of the multi-year deal were not disclosed.

Google has been partnering with a number of car-centric companies like Avis, the ridesharing company Lyft, and Fiat Chrysler.

AutoNation Inc., based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, runs about 360 dealerships in the U.S.

