Competing Measures to End Shutdown Fail in US Senate

The U.S. Senate failed to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history Thursday, voting down two competing proposals that would have ended a 34-day impasse over funding for President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The failure of both proposals sent Senate lawmakers back into negotiations. Shortly after both bills came up for votes, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina indicated he had discussed a short-term spending bill over the phone with Trump.

But White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters, "The three-week CR [continuing resolution] would only work if there is a large down payment on the wall."

The Republican measure incorporating Trump's $5.7 billion request for wall construction, in addition to limited immigration reforms and government funding through the current fiscal year, failed to advance by a 50-47 vote.

Earlier, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky called the Republican bill "a pragmatic compromise that could end this impasse right away. The choice is absolutely clear and the nation is watching."

McConnell emphasized the Republican plan was the only one that would have received the president's signature. But Senate Democrats pushed back against the White House offer to find a way out of the impasse.

"If it were a compromise, the president would have talked to us about it," said Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia. He went on to say that policy disagreements over immigration could be worked out, but "the difference that's hard to resolve is a party and a president who believe in government shutdowns."

The Democratic proposal went down by a vote of 52-44, despite pulling six Republican votes. The measure contained no border security or immigration provisions and was designed to reopen shuttered federal agencies and provide a two-week window for congressional leaders and the White House to negotiate a deal on immigration.

Both proposals required 60 votes to advance in the 100-member chamber. Republicans have a 53-47 Senate majority.

Blame focused on Trump

In a Jan. 14 Quinnipiac poll, 63 percent of Americans said they supported Democrats' proposal to reopen parts of the government that did not involve border security while negotiating funding for the wall. According to 56 percent of Americans, Trump and congressional Republicans were responsible for the shutdown.

Trump on Thursday reiterated his stance that a border wall is necessary for security.

"Without a Wall it all doesn't work. Our Country has a chance to greatly reduce Crime, Human Trafficking, Gangs and Drugs. Should have been done for decades. We will not Cave!" the president tweeted.

House bills

Congressional action has not been limited to the Senate. The Democrat-led House of Representatives has passed multiple bills restoring federal spending authority but omitting wall funding from all of them.

Reports from Capitol Hill say House Democratic leaders are working on a new proposal that would add billions of dollars to an array of border security measures favored by the White House short of constructing new physical barriers on the southern U.S. border.

​House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday that "was not true." She said lawmakers were working on some provisions within the $49 billion Homeland Security bill.

Calls for compromise

A growing number of lawmakers of both parties have said compromise is the only way to end the political stalemate and reopen the government.

"It is long overdue for all sides to come together, to engage in constructive debate and compromise to end this standoff," Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said. "Shutdowns represent the ultimate failure to govern and should never be used as a weapon to achieve an outcome."

The shutdown has furloughed 800,000 government employees, with at least 420,000 working without pay and the remainder sent home, some of whom have been forced to look for temporary work elsewhere to help pay their household bills. All are set to miss their second biweekly paycheck Friday.

Some government services have been curtailed, as about 10 percent of airport security agents ordered to work have instead called in sick, some food inspections have been cut back, and museums and parks are closed. Federal courts could run out of money by the end of the month.