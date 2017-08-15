Wife of Zimbabwe President Mugabe Accused of Assault in South Africa

Grace Mugabe, the first lady of Zimbabwe, will appear in a South African courtroom Tuesday to face charges of assaulting a young woman at a luxury Johannesburg hotel on Sunday.

Fikile Mbalula, South Africa's minister of police, told reporters that Mugabe was not arrested "because she cooperated and handed herself over" to police earlier in the day.

The 52-year-old wife of President Robert Mugabe is accused of beating 20-year-old Gabriella Engels, who was visiting Mugabe's sons in the hotel. Photos posted on social media depict Engels, a professional model, with a bloody gash on her forehead.

Grace Mugabe is considered a possible successor to her 93-year-old husband, who has ruled Zimbabwe since gaining independence from colonial British rule in 1980.