Politics took the stage at the 60th annual Grammy awards this year, along with some great music.

Hillary Clinton, who ran against Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential campaign, made a surprise appearance in a pre-taped skit about people auditioning to be the voice for the spoken word recording of Michael Wolff's best-seller "Fire and Fury" about Trump's first unconventional year in office.

Clinton followed John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and DJ Khaled who also "auditioned." Grammys host James Corden told Clinton that she beat out the competition to win.

"The Grammys in the bag," Clinton said at the end. Political observers say Clinton thought her presidential win was "in the bag."

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley did not see the humor. "I have always loved the Grammys, but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it," she tweeted. "Don't ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.

Neil Portnow, head of the recording academy, told the Associated Press that he thought Clinton's appearance was more satirical than political.

The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted: "Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency."

Singer/actor Janelle Monae, meanwhile, reminded the audience that the music industry needed to face its sexual harassment and gender discrimination issues. "To those who would dare try and silence us, we offer you two words: Time's Up,"

Monae introduced singer Kesha who has long sought to break her deal with her producer whom she says raped her.

Kesha's song "Praying" included the lyrics, "After everything you've done, I can thank you for how strong I have become."

Cuban American singer Camila Cabello spoke out for legal protection for "dreamers," the immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children and do not have legal status. "This country was built by dreamers for dreamers," she said.

Cabello introduced a pre-recorded performance by the band U2, who sang their song "Get Out of Your Own Way" on a barge in the New York harbor with the State of Liberty, the beacon that welcomed millions of immigrants to their new lives in the U.S. in the background.