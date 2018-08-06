Greece Replaces Heads of Emergency Services After Deadly Fires

The heads of Greece's emergency services have been removed from office in the wake of the deadly wildfires near Athens that . killed 91 people, government officials said Sunday.

The chiefs of the police and fire brigades have been replaced by their deputies.

The changes came a day after Greece's public order minister, Nikos Toskas, also resigned.

The death toll from the July 23 fire rose to at least 91. Nearly 40 people remain hospitalized, including six in critical condition.

The Athens government has been criticized for its response to the deadly blazes.

Authorities blamed arsonists for starting the fire, as well as illegal construction, which blocked escape routes from the coastal resort town of Mati.