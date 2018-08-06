Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Greece Replaces Heads of Emergency Services After Deadly Fires

  • VOA News
An aerial view shows burnt houses and trees following a wildfire in the village of Mati, near Athens, Greece, July 25, 2018.

The heads of Greece's emergency services have been removed from office in the wake of the deadly wildfires near Athens that . killed 91 people, government officials said Sunday.

The chiefs of the police and fire brigades have been replaced by their deputies.

The changes came a day after Greece's public order minister, Nikos Toskas, also resigned.

The death toll from the July 23 fire rose to at least 91. Nearly 40 people remain hospitalized, including six in critical condition.

The Athens government has been criticized for its response to the deadly blazes.

Authorities blamed arsonists for starting the fire, as well as illegal construction, which blocked escape routes from the coastal resort town of Mati.

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG