Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
U.S. Politics
Immigration
People in America
StoryCorps
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
14:30 - 15:30
Straight Talk Africa
VOA English MC11
VOA English MC11
Latest show
Shaka: Extra Time
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
17:05 - 18:00
VOA 1 - The Hits - Larry London
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Europe
Wildfires Kill Dozens in Greece
July 24, 2018 2:32 PM
Diaa Bekheet
Regional Greek authorities have declared an emergency in areas east and west of Athens and deployed the army to help fight the blazes
Show more
1
A burned house is seen in Agios Andreas, east of Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
2
Firefighters remove a dead body that was killed in wildfires in Mati east of Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
3
Firefighters inspect a burned area in Mati, east of Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
4
A woman carries bottles of water as people stand amid the charred remains of burned-out cars in Mati east of Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
Load more
More Europe News
Britain, EU Formally Start Splitting WTO Membership Agreements
Poles Rally Against Supreme Court Overhaul
Vanessa Redgrave to Receive Career Prize at Venice Film Fest
Bulgarian President Vetoes Amendments to Privatization Law
Trump: Russia Will Support Democrats in US Congressional Elections
The Day in Photos
July 24, 2018
Featured Video
StoryCorps: The Nature of War
StoryCorps: Sundays at Rocco's
StoryCorps: She Was the One
Recommended
Plugged in with Greta Van Susteren
You may also like
East Asia
North Korea Nuclear War Scenario Plays Out in New Book
VOA News on Iran
Israel to US Christians: We Will Press Iran on Rights, Syria
Europe
Russian Spies Hide in Plain Sight
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG