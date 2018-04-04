Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Arts & Entertainment

'Grotesque' Red Carpet Selfies Banned at Cannes Festival

  • Associated Press
FILE - Director Nicolas Winding Refn and actress Elle Fanning pose for a selfie photograph during a photo call for the film The Neon Demon at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 20, 2016.
PARIS — 

Want to take a selfie on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival? Well, you can't.

That's the message from top festival official Thierry Fremaux, who says red carpet-selfies will be banned at this year's star-studded event.

Violators, he said on Europe-1 radio Wednesday, won't be let in to see films.

When festival-goers take selfies as they climb the carpeted stairs to the French Riviera venue, he said everything becomes "disorganized" and the program "runs late."

But as guardian of one of the world's most glamorous cultural events, Fremaux also has aesthetic concerns: "It's not beautiful. It's grotesque. It's ridiculous .... We want to restore a bit of decency."

Fremaux also said recently that Netflix movies will be banned from competition at this year's festival, which runs May 8-19.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG