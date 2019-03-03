Guaido Calls for Protests in Venezuela Ahead of His Return

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido called on the Venezuelan people to take to the streets Monday to coincide with his planned return after touring Latin American allies.

"I'm announcing my return to the country. I am calling on the Venezuelan people to mobilize all over the country tomorrow at 11:00 am (1500 GMT)," Guaido wrote on Twitter.



Guaido, recognized by the U.S. and 50 other countries as Venezuela's interim leader, heads Venezuela's National Assembly. He used his authority to invoke the constitution to declare President Nicolas Maduro's leadership illegitimate because of election fraud and declare himself interim president.

Guaido was in Ecuador on Saturday as part of a tour of Latin American countries designed to increase pressure on Maduro to resign.

Last week the U.S.-recognized president met with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and other regional leaders, and later traveled to Brazil and Paraguay.

The United States increased its pressure on Venezuela Friday, imposing sanctions on six high-ranking security officials as well as revoking the visas of dozens of other high officials.

The Trump administration said the sanctions were a response to Venezuelan military officials, who last weekend blocked an opposition-backed effort to bring food into the country. At one border point, aid trucks caught fire and several people died.