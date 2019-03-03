Accessibility links

Guaido Calls for Protests in Venezuela Ahead of His Return

  • VOA News
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido (C) poses for a picture with a baby before leaving his hotel in Salinas, Ecuador, March 3, 2019.

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido called on the Venezuelan people to take to the streets Monday to coincide with his planned return after touring Latin American allies.

"I'm announcing my return to the country. I am calling on the Venezuelan people to mobilize all over the country tomorrow at 11:00 am (1500 GMT)," Guaido wrote on Twitter.


Guaido, recognized by the U.S. and 50 other countries as Venezuela's interim leader, heads Venezuela's National Assembly. He used his authority to invoke the constitution to declare President Nicolas Maduro's leadership illegitimate because of election fraud and declare himself interim president.

Guaido was in Ecuador on Saturday as part of a tour of Latin American countries designed to increase pressure on Maduro to resign.

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido, center right, whom many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, and Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez are pictured after a meeting at the Lopez Palace in Asuncion, Paraguay, March 1, 2019.
Last week the U.S.-recognized president met with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and other regional leaders, and later traveled to Brazil and Paraguay.

The United States increased its pressure on Venezuela Friday, imposing sanctions on six high-ranking security officials as well as revoking the visas of dozens of other high officials.

A damaged truck, that was used to transport humanitarian aid, is seen on the Francisco de Paula Santander cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, after clashes with opposition supporters and Venezuela's security forces, in Cucuta, Feb. 24, 2019.
The Trump administration said the sanctions were a response to Venezuelan military officials, who last weekend blocked an opposition-backed effort to bring food into the country. At one border point, aid trucks caught fire and several people died.

