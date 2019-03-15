Venezuelan Opposition Leader: Russia, China Do Not Back Maduro 

Venezuela’s opposition leader said at a rally Thursday in capital Caracas that Russia and China do not back President Nicolas Maduro.

Self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido said that those two countries are simply following their business interest in Venezuela.

Although most Western countries, including the United States, have recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate president, Russia and China have expressed support for Maduro.

“They (President Nicolas Maduro’s government) are isolated, they cannot solve the problems they have created, they have no international ally. It is not true that Russia and China are with them, that’s a great fallacy. Nobody is with them. They (Russia and China) are very clear on where their interests lie and that is valid, I understand it perfectly. What they must also understand, as all countries do, that the only thing that protects citizens is the rule of law.”

The oil rich country has received more than $50 billion from China in the past 10 years through oil-for-loan agreements. Russia as well has signed billion-dollar deals for joint ventures on oil production.

Maduro is refusing to relinquish power despite shortages of food, water and electricity and has said he is the victim of a coup plot by the United States.

The U.S. increased its pressure on Venezuela earlier this month, imposing sanctions on six high-ranking security officials as well as revoking the visas of dozens of other high officials, in addition to previous sanctions.