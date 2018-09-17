Guatemalan Court Rules For Return Of Anti-Graft Chief

Guatemala's constitutional court has ruled that the country's president must allow the head of a United Nations-backed anti-graft commission back into the country.

The court ruled late Sunday that President Jimmy Morales must let Ivan Velasquez, the chief of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala, or CICIG, return to Guatemala.

The president came under international condemnation when he announced earlier this month that he was shuttering CICIG and barring Velasquez from the country.

Velasquez had conducted a number of high-profile corruption investigations, include one pending against the president.

Morales said Velasquez is "a person who attacks order and public security in the country."