Accessibility links

Languages
Americas

Guatemala Ex-officials to Stand Trial in Deadly Youth Home Fire

  • Associated Press
FILE - An ambulance carrying the bodies of those killed in the fire exits the Virgen de Asuncion home, in San Jose Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 8, 2017.
GUATEMALA CITY — 

A judge in Guatemala has ordered two ex-officials to stand trial in connection with the death of 41 girls in a fire at a state-run home for troubled youth.

The judge ruled Wednesday that Carlos Rodas and Anahi Keller will face charges of mistreating minors, dereliction of duty, abuse of authority and manslaughter. They are former secretary and deputy secretary, respectively, of the Social Welfare agency.

Former home director Santos Torres will also be tried on similar charges.

All three have proclaimed their innocence and say they fulfilled the duties of their positions.

The fire broke out March 8 at the home. The girls were allegedly locked inside a room and died of burns and smoke inhalation.

The previous day several had escaped after allegedly suffering abuse at the facility.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG